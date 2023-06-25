(Video) Ex-Red receives heroes goodbye as Messi joins two Anfield teammates in farewell gesture

It’s not often that a player can receive a send-off at a club that ends in fireworks, tears and the presence of Lionel Messi but one former Red has managed to achieve that feat.

Returning to Newell’s Old Boys after retiring earlier in the year, Maxi Rodriguez was treated to an amazing send-off as his old side faced Argentina – with a host of familiar faces returning.

One invited man who couldn’t attend was Luis Suarez, who sent a message of a apology to his former Anfield teammate via his Instagram stories but the day did see Fabio Aurelio take to the field.

It was the former Barcelona man who made the headlines though, scoring three times on a memorable evening for everyone in attendance.

You can watch the video of Maxi’s farewell via @Newells on Twitter and the highlights from SIAN Sports on YouTube:

