Ex-Red claims 26 y/o Serie A star ‘would be great for Liverpool’ amid ongoing transfer rumours

The future of Nicolo Barella remains unclear with the Inter Milan midfielder continuing to be linked with a move away from San Siro this summer and one Liverpool legend has claimed he’d love to see the player head to Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with the Italy international for quite some time as Jurgen Klopp seeks to reinforce his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Although reports have suggested that the former Cagliari man is happy in Milan, it’s believed that senior figures at Inter are ‘open’ to selling the 26-year-old should they receive the right offer for his signature and ex-Red Steve Nicol believes the dynamic midfielder would be a ‘fantastic’ signing.

“He would be great for Liverpool,” Nicol told ESPN (via HITC). “Talking about fitting the profile of Liverpool at their best in the middle of the park. He would be fantastic.”

Barella registered nine goals and 10 assists last term (across all competitions as the Nerazzurri secured a top four finish and were narrowly beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul earlier this month.

His energy and dynamism in the middle of the park sets him apart from many other players and it’s therefore no surprise that Newcastle are also believed to be interested in his services (Telegraph).

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton earlier this month and instantly strengthens our starting XI but further reinforcements are required if we’re to compete on all four fronts next term.

It may currently be unlikely that the Italian will be plying his trade at L4 next season but there’s no doubt that he’s a quality player that could help us return to our best.

