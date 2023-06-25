Former Liverpool man prices out Saudi Pro League with wage demands – report

In a football landscape increasingly driven by financial gains, one former Liverpool midfielder’s recent decision to turn down the riches of the Saudi Pro League stands as a testament to his wish to play at the highest level – or at least so it seems.

As reported by Foot Mercato: ‘Here again, despite their financial omnipotence, the Saudi formations are for the moment unable to accede to the financial demands of [Gini Wijnaldum] who, it should be remembered, culminates in €10 million in annual salary and who demands much more to join Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

‘The former Liverpool star claims to let his agent do his best to find him the best opportunity. He already has one, namely to end his very lucrative contract at PSG’.

Taken at face value, you could say that we should be proud of the Dutch midfielder’s commitment to stay in Europe and compete for places at a top club but it’s not as if he’s on a small wage in Paris.

The 32-year-old’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, following his departure from Anfield after turning down an offer to stay on Merseyside, was seen by some as chasing a final pay day which he has achieved.

However, being far from impressive in his maiden French campaign and suffering injury during his Roma loan spell, the former Red is far from being offered a similar contract again today.

Rather than accepting the approaches of offers from the Saudi Pro League, our former No.5 may well be better off remaining at the Parc de Princes and fight for a place – either that or accept a loan offer where the two teams can split his reported €10 million annual salary.

Whilst we may miss his presence in our midfield, his current actions will again call into question whether he prioritises principles over monetary gains.

We will always be grateful for his role in some of the most successful years under Jurgen Klopp though and wish nothing but the best to the much-loved Dutchman – whatever his current motivation may be.

