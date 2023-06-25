‘The quality he provides…’ – Robbie Fowler tells Liverpool they have a player with the same quality as Kevin De Bruyne

Robbie Fowler believes ‘every top club in Europe would want to sign’ Trent Alexander-Arnold if Liverpool were to put him on the transfer list and has explained that our No. 66 doesn’t need ‘reinvent himself’ in order to break into Gareth Southgate’s England team.

The Scouser has received huge praise in recent weeks after being deployed in a midfield role for both club and country and ex-Red Fowler has compared the Academy graduate’s ability to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and England legend David Beckham.

The 24-year-old has often been criticised for his defensive ability and many therefore believe that it makes sense for him to be operating slightly further up the pitch in the middle of the park where there is less of a focus on him defensively.

“Trent doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel!” Fowler wrote in his column for The Mirror (via Liverpool Echo).

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold was put on the transfer list by Liverpool tomorrow, every top club in Europe would want to sign him. Pep Guardiola would love him at Manchester City. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich exactly the same.

“That’s why I don’t buy into this theory that Trent has to reinvent himself if he is going to break into Gareth Southgate’s team. He excelled in midfield as England wiped the floor with Malta and North Macedonia in their two Euro qualifiers last week.

“The big question now being asked by the pundits is whether he can do the business against some world-class opposition. But Alexander-Arnold is one of England’s best 11 footballers – whether he is operating as a full-back or a midfielder.

“He should be one of the first names on Southgate’s team sheet. The quality he provides on the ball more than outweighs the defensive deficiencies that have been used as a big stick to beat him with.

“The bottom line is that Alexander-Arnold gives England a creativity that they would otherwise be lacking.

“The quality and range of his passing is up there with Kevin De Bruyne. When it comes to set-pieces, he is the best England have produced since David Beckham.”

We really are fortunate to have Alexander-Arnold in our team.

After reinventing the full-back position in recent years with his world-class passing and crossing ability he’s now showcasing his ability in the middle of the park.

It’s no coincidence that when the boyhood Red was moved into his new role during the final 10 games of the campaign we remained unbeaten.

It’ll be interesting to see the plan that Jurgen Klopp has for Trent next term but as things stand there’s no experienced option in our squad that can deputise for the Scouser at right back if he is moved into a permanent midfield position.

