Jota voices concerns over having to face Real Madrid again next season

Liverpool have quite a strange with relationship with Real Madrid and the city that they play in, so much so that Diogo Jota has commented on how he would feel if he had to face the Spaniards once again.

Speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, our No.20 expressed his desire to avoid our perennial opponents by saying: “Well, they can somehow finish third in their group and still be in our way….

“But since I came to Liverpool, I’ve always got knocked out by Real Madrid, so hopefully they’re not there.”

We certainly understand our forward’s sentiment here and share his hope of breaking the cycle against the Spanish giants – even if it is in the Europa League next season.

Due to our failure to qualify for the Champions League, only a third placed finish in their group could lead to a possible meeting with Carlo Ancelotti’s side – something that would feel very ironic if it was to happen.

Since his arrival at Anfield, the former Wolves man has experienced disappointment in clashes against Real and Atletico Madrid, so his aspiration is to steer clear of them in upcoming campaigns is understandable.

While the prospect of facing top teams is an inherent part of elite competitions, the 26-year-old’s remarks reflect his hunger to conquer new challenges and avoid familiar setbacks.

Although these words capture the mindset of a determined player, it is a little bit of a worry to see the mental block that Los Blancos seem to hold over us.

Let’s hope this dream comes true though and that we do clinch the ultimate prize in Dublin at the end of the next season.

