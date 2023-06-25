Jota provides refreshing outlook on Europa League ‘downgrade’

Liverpool fans will be very aware that next season is to bring with it Europa League football which is something none of us wanted or expected at the start of the last campaign, now though Diogo Jota has been sharing his thoughts on the tournament.

Speaking with FourFourTwo, our No.20 said: “I played in the Europa League before with Wolves.

“Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it.”

With the season ending rather positively, given our run of results in the final 10 games, we can at least be full of more hope that our results will be better next time out and we will achieve a higher league finish.

The secondary European competition can provide Jurgen Klopp with a chance to rotate his squad and provide minutes for fringe and youth players, with the ultimate prize being qualification to the Champions League.

We are all hoping that Alexis Mac Allister is joined by a couple of other fresh faces in this window and that these arrivals will help us again challenge on all four fronts for more silverware.

For the players, they all need to take the attitude of the Portuguese forward, that this is a prestigious competition and the thought of reaching a final in Dublin sounds fantastic.

We have proven that we have the quality and let’s hope it ends in a tremendous close to a brilliant season.

