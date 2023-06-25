Journo explains why the ‘door might yet be opened for Liverpool’ regarding their pursuit of Bundesliga star

The ‘door might yet be opened for Liverpool’ regarding their pursuit of one reported transfer target this summer, that’s according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with the Dutchman unhappy with the amount of playing time he received following his move from Ajax last summer.

The 21-year-old started just three Bundesliga games all season and has admitted recently that although he wants to remain at the Allianz Arena it all depends on whether the club can assure him he’ll feature more often next season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We’ve seen how he wanted to find out from Bayern Munich, whether there was any scope for him to stay there.

“It hasn’t sounded so far like he’s had any guarantees that there will be. You know, Bayern actually have not got many midfield options at the moment. So I think it’s something they need to address themselves, too. They’ll probably need to sign somebody. But certainly that Gravenberch door might yet be opened for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Romano reveals PL side ‘close to reaching an agreement’ for Liverpool-linked defender; player is ‘really keen’ on move

Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his midfield options further following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and we certainly believe that Gravenberch would be a great addition to the squad.

He’s already showed his quality in the Netherlands and big things were expected from him upon his arrival in Munich at the start of last season.

Game time has seen his development stall somewhat but under the watchful eye of our German tactician we could really see him flourish.

He can operate anywhere in central midfield and his versatility is something that will appeal to Klopp and Co. when weighing up whether to make a move or not.

Bayern appear to be reluctant to letting their No. 38 leave the club with the club’s president labelling him as an ‘incredibly talented player’ recently but if they cannot guarantee him regular game time a move to L4 may certainly be on the cards.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, Gravenberch’s international teammates, could play a huge role in luring him to Merseyside.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!