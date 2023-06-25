Fresh update reveals Liverpool ‘expect’ to complete second signing of the summer very soon – Football Insider

Liverpool are close to completing a deal for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, that’s according to a fresh update from Football Insider.

The Reds have been linked with the Frenchman for quite some time as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new campaign and the Merseysiders are now ‘expecting’ to sign the player in the very near future.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton but Thuram is a player that will bring a lot of energy and dynamism to the middle of the park – attributes that many Liverpool fans believe have been lacking since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum two years ago.

Neil Jones has explained that the Ligue 1 outfit are holding out to see what sort of transfer fee they can receive for their star man and other reports suggest that Nice are attempting to encourage other sides to enter the race for the 22-year-old’s signature in an attempt to force Liverpool into a bidding war.

Thuram is believed to be keen on moving to Anfield this summer after registering two goals and eight assists last term (across all competitions).

Any potential deal will cost in the region of €40m according to reports in France but when you consider that he’s showing so much potential at a young age we’d be delighted to see him plying his trade at Anfield next season.

He’s currently representing France at the U21 European Championships and he’s already showed glimpses of what he’s made of with some powerful runs and skilful flicks.

It may now be just a matter of time before our second signing of the summer is confirmed!

