Alexis Mac Allister explains how Jurgen Klopp played pivotal role in his decision to join Liverpool this summer

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that a detailed discussion with Jurgen Klopp was one of the decisive factors in him opting to join Liverpool earlier this month.

After impressing for both club and country last term the Argentine international attracted interest from a number of clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

But despite the Reds not being able to offer the luxury of Champions League football to the 24-year-old Mac Allister has explained that his hunger to win more trophies following his World Cup success last year resulted in him swapping Brighton for Merseyside this summer.

“After the season ended, I had the chance to talk to Klopp and he told me about the club, the city and what he wanted,” Mac Allister told The Mirror (via the Liverpool Echo). “The main thing was that from the first moment, they communicated with my family and with me, they wanted me to be there.

“When I was able to speak with the coach, it was made even clearer. It’s the small details that made me choose Liverpool. I feel that it is the right step in my career.

“We all know that Klopp likes to play a lot on the counterattack, but in recent years there has been a change in his way of playing. He explained to me that he needed players to play between the lines and with a winning mentality.

“I’ve always had that mentality – but even more so after the World Cup. I want to win titles – that’s the goal that the club and I have.”

To sign a player with the quality of our new No. 10 for a bargain fee of £35m really is exceptional business. He instantly strengthens our starting XI with his composed, yet tenacious style of play in the engine room.

To get the deal completed so early on in the window is also impressive as it now means he’ll complete a full preseason with his new teammates ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Mac Allister registered 12 goals and three assists in 40 appearances for the Seagulls last term (across all competitions) as they reached the semi-final of the FA Cup and secured European football for the first time in the club’s history.

We can’t wait to see the former Boca Juniors man get down to business in a red shirt and let’s hope his first season at L4 can be a successful one.

