Plettenberg reveals Liverpool have held ‘talks’ with La Liga star recently; explains when transfer could be completed

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘amongst the clubs interested in Gabri Veiga’ but ‘good talks’ have also been held with ‘other clubs’.

The Spaniard is attracting interest after a stellar campaign for Celta Vigo in La Liga where he registered 11 goals and four assists in 36 appearances but with the versatile midfielder currently representing his nation at the U21 European Championships no decision will be made regarding his future until after the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of next season and the 21-year-old is one of the many names that has been linked with a move to L4 this summer.

“Liverpool amongst the clubs interested in Gabri #Veiga,” reliable journalist Plettenberg wrote on Twitter. “Talks with #LFC took place.

“More good talks with other clubs. Open race. Veiga, ready for a big step after the U21 Euros. Therefore no final decision yet.

“Release clause of around €40m.”

Having already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for a bargain of £35m from Brighton earlier this month further reinforcements are still required if we’re wanting to compete on all four fronts again next term.

Celta Vigo’s president has already confirmed that if Veiga’s release clause is met then the club will have no choice other than to let him go and at €40m the player is certainly within our price range.

He’s already proved that he’s got a lot of talent and under the watchful eye of our German tactician it would be exciting to see him develop further.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s pursuit of Khephren Thuram appears to be hotting up with reports suggesting the Reds are ‘expecting’ to sign the player this summer.

Check Plettenberg’s tweet out below: