Romano reveals PL side ‘close to reaching an agreement’ for Liverpool-linked defender; player is ‘really keen’ on move

Liverpool may be set to miss out on one of their reported transfer targets this summer with Arsenal ‘close to reaching an agreement on personal terms’ for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Anfield (Evening Standard) after an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie and admitted recently he’s ‘not sure’ if he’ll remain in the Dutch capital beyond the summer.

Virgil van Dijk has labelled the 22-year-old as a ‘great player’ and a ‘true professional’ (via Daily Mail) but following a fresh update from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano it appears that Arsenal on closing in on the defender.

“Jurrien Timber is really keen to move to Arsenal,” Romano told his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside. “The Gunners are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms. I expect Mikel Arteta’s side to make another bid of around £35m soon.”

Although strengthening our options in midfield is Jurgen Klopp’s priority this summer it’s also believed that the German tactician is keen on bolstering his backline.

For Timber to be showing so much quality at the age of 22 is exciting and it would be somewhat of a blow to miss out on his services – especially to a Premier League rival.

Although we don’t have the luxury of Champions League football to offer the Utrecht-born star next season you’d suspect that he’d be excited by the prospect of joining up with his compatriots van Dijk and Cody Gakpo on Merseyside.

With Klopp and Co. aware of Arsenal’s intent to sign the Dutchman this summer reports have suggested that Liverpool are no longer in the race for his signature.

That’s a decision we may live to regret but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

