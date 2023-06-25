(Video) Virgil van Dijk and De Bruyne spotted enjoying their summer breaks together

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to spot Virgil van Dijk enjoying a well-deserved post-season holiday, alongside Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, with the duo dancing and signing to Beyonce’s ‘Mi Gente’.

After a challenging season where the Dutchman continued to make an impressive comeback from his serious knee injury, witnessing him unwind and recharge is a reassuring sight after playing 52 games throughout the lengthy campaign.

With an important season on the horizon, it is crucial for our No.4 to take this well-deserved break and come back refreshed, as we eagerly anticipate his triumphant return to action and our quest for glory in the next term.

As the summer progresses, we wish all of Jurgen Klopp’s squad a well-earned break, ahead of the upcoming challenges that lie ahead.

Enjoy your break, Virgil, and come back stronger!

You can watch the video of van Dijk and De Bruyne via @virgilewis on Twitter:

