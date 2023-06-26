Ex-Red admits excitement at Liverpool’s potential signing of ‘technically gifted’ midfield star

Jermaine Pennant believes Liverpool will be signing a ‘technically gifted’ player this summer if they complete the signing of Khephren Thuram from Nice.

The Reds are ‘expecting’ to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield ahead of next season as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options after a lacklustre campaign which saw his side fail to achieve a top four finish and pick up any silverware.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton earlier this month and Pennant has claimed it would be superb business if the Frenchman was to join the Argentine in Liverpool’s midfield.

“There are talks of them getting Kephran Thuram,” Pennant told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “If that happens it will be an amazing signing. Apparently, there is talks being advanced.

“He’s like a box-to-box midfielder, he scores goals and he can go past players. I’m not going to put him to Steven Gerrard but if I can say what kind of mould he’s in, he’s one of those players. He’s technically gifted, strong and quick and also has an eye for goal. That would be amazingly well alongside Mac Allister.”

READ MORE: Glen Johnson reveals how a chat with ‘some of the best players in the world’ resulted in him joining Liverpool in 2009

Thuram is currently representing his nation at the U21 European Championships and it’s fair to say that he’s impressing.

Whether it’s with his powerful runs in the middle of the park or his fancy flicks to beat his man the Nice midfielder is clearly eager to show what he’s made of.

Journalist Neil Jones has revealed that any potential delays in our move for the dynamic midfielder will be due to negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit rather than the player himself.

There is no release clause in his current deal with Nice so that therefore means that they have no obligation to accept any offers for their star man – even if he is ‘hoping’ to move to Liverpool this summer.

It remains to be seen what further business we will complete ahead of the new campaign but Thuram is looking likely to be our second addition of the window.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!