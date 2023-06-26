Exclusive: ‘There’s no guarantee…’ – Neil Jones reveals where Schmadtke’s skills lie for this summer

As Liverpool prepare for a summer of transition, the club has made a significant move by appointing Jorg Schmadtke to a senior role and now the details of his responsibilities of his potential impact on the club’s transfer strategy have emerged – shedding light on what lies ahead at Anfield.

In an exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop, Neil Jones shared: ‘He’s had success with Scandinavian players and from the Netherlands and places like that. I don’t think those are skills that are necessarily transferrable, as I don’t think Liverpool will shop at Rosenborg or AZ Alkmaar.

‘What it does mean is that he can obviously separate what makes a player worthwhile and if he can move that up a level at Liverpool… a few people I spoke to at Liverpool expected the club to shop in certain markets or be stronger in certain markets. I’m guessing that was the Bundesliga given his contacts and the amount of time he spent there.

‘There is a flip side to that. There’s this idea that he’ll have great relationships within the Bundesliga. If you’ve been there for 20-odd years you might have terrible relationships with some people in the Bundesliga, you might have clashed with them, you might have fallen out with them, you might have had bad dealings with them in the past.

‘There’s no guarantee that just because you’ve got a German person in he’ll get you great deals with German clubs. I think it depends on the player’.

It’s clear that the German’s appointment raises both hopes and uncertainties among Liverpool supporters.

While his expertise and network within specific markets like the Bundesliga may prove beneficial, success in the transfer market ultimately depends on various factors – including player suitability and the success of each negotiation.

As we eagerly await the club’s moves in the upcoming transfer window, the 59-year-old’s role will undoubtedly be closely observed.

His insights, connections, and ability to identify talent could shape our future acquisitions, whether it be targeting specific markets or securing deals in a competitive landscape, the former Wolfsburg man’s influence will play a pivotal role in the club’s transition plans.

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, our new appointment signifies the commitment of the Reds to optimise our recruitment process.

The club will aim to secure the right players who can contribute to our ambitions, both domestically and in European competitions.

With the summer transfer window now open, all eyes will be on the new man to see how his presence translates into tangible progress for the Reds on the pitch next season.

