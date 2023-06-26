Bobby Firmino’s commitment to the Reds shines through in transfer talks – report

As his Liverpool contract came to an end at the close of last season, Bobby Firmino chose to wait until his time at Anfield concluded before engaging in negotiations elsewhere but now it seems that his next destination is close to being revealed.

In a recent tweet by Fabrizio Romano, news emerged that talks are underway between Al Ahli and the Brazilian striker regarding a potential transfer.

The journalist’s tweet stated: ‘Understand Al Ahli are in talks to sign Roberto Firmino. Negotiations ongoing, waiting for player’s final decision. Al Ahli are preparing medicals in case they get the green light later this week’.

We will all deeply appreciate the 31-year-old’s decision to honour his Anfield contract fully, before contemplating any next step on his footballing journey, as it speaks volumes about his character and desire to give his all to the Reds until the very end.

The fact that our former No.9 seems to be heading to the Saudi Pro League can be seen in one of two ways though.

Either he is chasing one last pay day and this may upset some, as we are all aware of the talents of the man who scored on his last two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and know that he can play at a higher level.

Or, the former Hoffenheim man doesn’t want to compete in Europe again as he doesn’t want to possibly face us in competition again.

Whatever the reasoning though, we can all only extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bobby for his unwavering commitment, his infectious smile, and the lasting impact he has made at Anfield.

Whilst we may see him in a different jersey in the near future, his legacy as a beloved Red will endure.

