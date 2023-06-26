(Video) Curtis Jones unleashes sublime Alexander-Arnold-esque pass for England U21s

Trent Alexander-Arnold created so many headlines with his transition to a midfielder under Gareth Southgate but now Curtis Jones is attracting attention for his performance for the Under-21s.

Starring in a starting role for the youth side, the Scouser played an outrageous pass to Noni Madueke on the right-wing.

READ MORE: Jota voices concerns over having to face Real Madrid again next season

The Chelsea man didn’t manage to capitalise on the chance that was provided to him by our No.17 but the vision displayed was a real glimpse into the talents of the 22-year-old.

With a successful end to the last campaign, let’s hope that the midfielder can continue to impress Jurgen Klopp in pre-season and hold down a place in his side for the beginning of the new season.

You can watch the pass by Jones via @uploadfootvid on Twitter:

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!