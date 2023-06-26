Liverpool ready to beat Arsenal to major midfield signing – Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reportedly inquired about the conditions of a potential deal for a new midfielder but it seems that Arsenal have also been actively pursuing the same target – leading to a potential bidding war.

Taking to his Twitter account, the transfer journalist wrote: ‘Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet’.

The news of our reported interest in Lavia may raise questions among fans about whether he is the type of player the club needs at the moment – although the Southampton man has shown promise and potential, he made a notable mistake in his final game for the Saints, allowing Diogo Jota to score.

It is worth noting that the 19-year-old’s quality has not gone unnoticed, with James Pearce previously confirming our interest in the player.

Additionally, the admiration of Pep Guardiola further underscores Lavia’s talent (via Manchester City’s club website).

Considering our need for midfield acquisitions, some fans may question whether pursuing the Belgian is the priority at this stage – given our need for someone who can make an immediate impact and not just an intriguing prospect for the future.

Although the former Man City man’s performances have indicated that he may be too good for the Championship, only time will tell if he will eventually don the famous red jersey at Anfield – even with our interest now being public.

As this transfer saga unfolds, our fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments amidst our proactive approach to bolstering the squad and staying ahead of the competition this summer.

You can view the Lavia update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. 🚨🇧🇪 #LFC Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet. 🎥 More: https://t.co/TwNvVKW9eC pic.twitter.com/bLpMkL7G5y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

