Liverpool defender set for exit and could follow former teammate to new club – report

Liverpool fans are expecting a busy summer of incoming transfer business but it appears one man could be close to leaving the club, not only that but in the same direction as another man who has just ended his Anfield story.

As reported by the Liverpool ECHO: ‘Rhys Williams is expected to leave Liverpool on loan once again this summer… a number of clubs are interested in the 22-year-old, but Aberdeen are currently leading the race for his signature’.

It seems that the defender is expected to embark on another loan spell this summer, with this potential move seeing Williams reunite with his former teammate Leighton Clarkson – who recently completed a permanent transfer to the Scottish club on June 15th.

Our supporters will always hold a special place for the 22-year-old after his notable contributions alongside Nat Phillips, in securing Champions League football for the team at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

However, with the formidable defensive options already present for Jurgen Klopp, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez – opportunities for the Preston-born defender in the first-team may be limited.

Previous loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool, unfortunately, ended prematurely and the youngster will be looking for further opportunities for growth and development and a temporary departure from Anfield seems to be the most favorable option at present.

Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly extend their best wishes to the centre-back as he looks set to embark on another new journey, hoping that this loan move will provide him with the necessary playing time and experience to continue his progression in the game.

