(Video) Liverpool fans will be delighted as Curtis Jones shines for England U21s

Liverpool fans will be buzzing with excitement after watching a video showcasing Curtis Jones’ impressive performance for England Under-21s, in their 2-0 victory against Israel in the youth Euros tournament.

The clip highlights our No.17’s exceptional skills, displaying passing abilities reminiscent of fellow Reds’ star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Witnessing the 22-year-old excel on the international stage brings immense pride and optimism for his future at Anfield, with his ability to control the game, deliver pinpoint passes, and exhibit his technical prowess demonstrating the immense potential he possesses.

The way he orchestrated the midfield and contributed to England’s victory, showcased the Scouser’s maturity and footballing intelligence.

Our supporters will eagerly await his return to club duties later this summer, hoping to witness his remarkable form continue on from a brilliant end to our last campaign.

You can watch Jones’ highlights via @baggedwhen60502 on Twitter:

Curtis Jones – Israel U21 – Part 1? pic.twitter.com/yU1C0dABZW — Baggedwhen? (@baggedwhen60502) June 25, 2023

