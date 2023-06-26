(Video) Liverpool ‘keeper stars in U21 victory over Germany with brilliant free-kick save

Liverpool fans will be aware that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are currently starring in the Euro Under-21 Championships but there’s another Liverpool man at the tournament who’s making headline for all the right reasons.

Starring in an unexpected victory over Germany, Vitezslav Jaros was in goal for the Czech Republic and managed to save a well-taken free-kick from Angelo Stiller.

It was a brilliant stop from the 21-year-old and let’s hope that this competition continues to showcase his talents, with a possible route to the first-team on offer if Caoimhin Kelleher does leave the club.

An aging Adrian paired with a possibly departing Irishman could mean that a chance is on offer to the youngster who spent last season on loan with Stockport County.

You can watch Jaros’ save (from 0:17) via ran Bundesliga on YouTube:

