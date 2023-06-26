Liverpool linked to Danish talent but fans will question the need to strengthen his position – report

All eyes are on who Liverpool may be bringing through the entrance door next but it seems that we have a new target on our radar, although not in a position that many thought we would be prioritising.

As reported by Football Espana: ‘Danish site Bold (via Sport) have quoted Patrick Dorgu’s agent, Kingsley Ogbodo, who says that Barcelona and Liverpool have asked about the situation of his client. Manchester United have also been mentioned as an interested party’.

This potential pursuit of another left-back raises questions amongst our fans about the necessity of reinforcing that position, considering the presence of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas within the squad.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane voted ‘biggest disappointment’ in Bundesliga poll – report

The left-back position has been well-covered by the duo who have provided Jurgen Klopp with strong options on the left flank, ensuring defensive solidity and an attacking threat.

Therefore, instead of looking to add another left-sided player to the squad, fans may argue that our focus should be on strengthening the right-back area – especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold excelling in a midfield role and young prospect Calvin Ramsay set for a loan spell at Preston.

In the young Danish defender we’ve been linked with here, we could potentially view him as an investment for the future or even explore the possibility of training him to play on the right side as well.

Whilst we may question the need for another left-back, it’s important to trust the club’s decision-making process and long-term vision – as Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team have a proven track record of identifying talent and strengthening the squad strategically.

Ultimately, whether Liverpool secure the services of the 18-year-old or not, the club’s intention will likely be to enhance squad depth and maintain a healthy level of competition within the team.

Although other areas of the pitch will be deemed more important in the short-term, we will have to wait and see if this is a move that pays off in the long-term – if indeed it does come to fruition.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!