Exclusive: Liverpool ‘love’ Chelsea defender as two midfielders pushed to front of transfer queue

Neil Jones has confirmed that Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch ‘are very much at the front of it’ for Liverpool this summer, with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill also heavily admired.

The expectation certainly remains that the former of the pair will be the next to follow Alexis Mac Allister through the doors of the AXA training centre.

“The vibe I’ve been getting when checking these things out with people at and around the club has been that Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch certainly are very much at the front of it; Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga a little less; I think Levi Colwill is one they love, I don’t think there’s any chance they’re going to get him but I think they love him, there’s no question about that, as a player,” the journalist wrote.

The exact price-tag that will be attached to the Frenchman, assuming the Reds are able to convince Nice to part ways with their prize asset, remains unclear due to the lack of a release clause included in his current terms.

Liverpool’s interest in both Thuram and Gravenberch, standing at 6’4″ and 6’3″ respectively, is far from surprising.

Perceived to be potentially affordable options and sitting within our recruitment team’s ideal age range, there’s a vast number of boxes the pair will have ticked for Jorg Schmadtke and Co.

The difficulty remains, however, particularly in the case of the Dutch youngster, convincing their respective clubs to part ways with such talented assets.

Bayern Munich will rightly be reluctant to sell Gravenberch only a year after first acquiring him from Ajax, whilst the arrival of Thomas Tuchel will complicate matters for the player in regard to potential game time in 2023/24.

That only pales in comparison to the opposition we’re certain to face should we look to prise Colwill away from Stamford Bridge to address growing concerns with the backline.

It promises to be a somewhat challenging transfer window for us this summer, though one that could also prove especially fruitful if we play our cards right.

