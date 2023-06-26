James Pearce explains Jorg Schmadtke’s role as Liverpool seek to strengthen during summer transfer window

Jorg Schmadtke officially replaced Julian Ward as Liverpool’s sporting director at the start of the month and it’s been revealed that the German ‘now leads the negotiations’ when it comes to any potential transfers involving the Reds.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce who has claimed it would be a ‘disappointing’ if Jurgen Klopp and Co. don’t sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer.

Strengthening our options in the middle of the park is believed to be the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s priority while he’s also interested in adding reinforcements to his backline which struggled at times last term.

READ MORE: Ex-Red admits excitement at Liverpool’s potential signing of ‘technically gifted’ midfield star

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton but more midfielders are required if we’re wanting to compete on all four fronts again – especially with midfield trio James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving the club.

The announcement of the aforementioned Ward’s departure back in November came as a huge surprise to many involved with Liverpool.

He was expected to continue the brilliant work and build on the foundations laid by his predecessor Michael Edwards who oversaw the transfers of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to name a few.

It’s now Schmadtke’s time to shine, though, even if Pearce adds that Klopp has the main say in whether the club should pursue a player or not.

Let’s hope we can compete further business this summer to set us in good stead ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!