Pundit says Pep would actually love to sign 24 y/o Liverpool player

Liverpool fans are looking outward at who the next signing could be this summer but comments from one former Red seems to suggest that the answer could already be in our dressing room, someone that every club would want to sign.

Writing for The Mirror, Robbie Fowler said: ‘If Trent Alexander-Arnold was put on the transfer list by Liverpool tomorrow, every top club in Europe would want to sign him. Pep Guardiola would love him at Manchester City.

‘Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich exactly the same’.

It’s clear then that the former Red has a lot for admiration for Trent Alexander-Arnold and this is testament to the high regard in which our No.66 is held within the footballing world – with his exceptional technical ability, vision, and attacking prowess, being key attributes that would be in high demand among the continent’s elite clubs.

For us fans, the prospect of losing the now right-back is undoubtedly a concerning one but the legendary Scouser’s comments also raise intriguing questions about the player’s future at Anfield – could Jurgen Klopp potentially deploy him in a midfield role next season, or is the inverted full-back position the best fit for his current development?

The mention of Guardiola’s admiration for the 24-year-old adds an interesting twist to this faux speculation, as our ongoing pursuit of a new midfield signing this summer may actually lead to the ideal solution lying already within our own ranks.

The former striker’s remarks suggest that the academy graduate could possess all the qualities and potential to excel in the heart of the pitch, saving us millions in the process.

While the prospect of acquiring exciting talents like Jude Bellingham may capture the imagination of supporters, Fowler’s words remind us that the club already possesses a gem in our own squad.

Whether he remains in his familiar right-back role or explores new avenues in midfield, his talent and versatility make him an invaluable asset for the Reds.

