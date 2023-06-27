Defender Klopp thinks is ‘incredible’ linked with shock move away from Liverpool – report

Jurgen Klopp is never shy of praising his players and that’s why it’s always so hard to say goodbye, with one defender that our manager is clearly a big fan of – edging closer to the Anfield exit door.

As reported by Phil Hay for The Athletic: ‘Leeds United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

‘Leeds’s pursuit of the 26-year-old is believed to be irrespective of their head coach and sporting director appointments’.

Nat Phillips has often been praised by the German, speaking about his performances alongside Rhys Williams in 2022 (via the club’s website) he said: “In the end, we played with two incredible players – Rhys and Nat”.

The 26-year-old had an impressive breakthrough season at Anfield, stepping up in the absence of several injured defenders and proving his worth with commanding performances at the heart of our defence.

His aerial prowess, strong tackling, and ability to read the game won him admiration from not just the manager but also many of our supporters too.

With the Reds looking to bolster our squad this summer and the presence of four talented centre-backs already, playing time for the Bolton Baresi will be limited.

Leeds United, on the other hand, offers him the prospect of regular first-team football in the Championship – even if it could be a shock for the academy graduate to drop down a division.

Whilst it’s always difficult to see a much-loved player leave, tough decisions have to made to ensure the squad’s balance and depth, as well as helping the players make their own way in the game.

If the defender does complete a move to Elland Road, he will depart with the gratitude and best wishes of the manager, teammates, and supporters who have witnessed his tremendous contributions.

