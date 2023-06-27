FIFA agent now claims Liverpool prepared to fight Real Madrid for £200m-plus transfer

Liverpool are now allegedly willing to go big – to the tune of £214.3m plus bonuses to be precise – for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Marco Kirdemir, a FIFA agent who it’s understood ‘knows Mbappe’s environment’, told Radio MARCA (as revealed in @RadioMARCA’s tweet) that the Merseysiders will offer some opposition to Real Madrid for the transfer this summer.

👔 Marco Kirdemir (@marcoagentfifa), agente FIFA que conoce el entorno de Mbappé 🐢 🗣️ "El Liverpool está dispuesto a pagar 250 millones más bonus por él" 🗣️ "El equipo inglés le hará competencia al Madrid" 🗣️ "La última decisión la tomará el francés" 🎙️ Con @pedropparrado🔛 pic.twitter.com/YK3ER6I3c9 — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) June 26, 2023

The Reds’ prior interest has been well-documented, though it has been made abundantly clear by sources close to the club that the midfield department very much remains the priority.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘love’ Chelsea defender as two midfielders pushed to front of transfer queue

READ MORE: Exclusive: Neil Jones points to main complication in Liverpool’s Khephren Thuram pursuit

With that in mind, it’s utterly laughable to suggest that we’d be prepared to fork out what would most likely be our entire budget (and then some) on a (albeit incredible) forward player.

Forget your pinch of salt, Reds – this is one rumour we can quite safely rule out amid the pursuit of at least another midfielder and a centre-back.

We’re certainly admirers of Mbappe’s ability, it has to be said, and there’s no question he’d make a fine addition to any XI in world football.

To blow budget on the former Monaco ace, however, would be tantamount to gross negligence on the part of our recruitment team after having observed the clear decline of the midfield department.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!