Bobby Firmino’s next club becomes clearer after Fabrizio Romano update

Bobby Firmino could be soon announced as a Al Ahli signing alongside Chelsea ‘keeper Edouard Mendy, it has been reported.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who informed his followers that the Saudi Pro League club have tabled a three-year contract for the Brazilian to consider.

Al Ahli are advancing to final stages of Roberto Firmino deal. Three year contract on the table, player side still discussing some details before giving the green light. 🇸🇦🇧🇷 #transfers Al Ahli hope to unveil Firmino and Mendy as new signings soon. pic.twitter.com/RMcr1lnhNp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

The former Liverpool No.9 finished his Anfield career on a high, firing in the opener for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Southampton on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

READ MORE: FIFA agent now claims Liverpool prepared to fight Real Madrid for £200m-plus transfer

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘love’ Chelsea defender as two midfielders pushed to front of transfer queue

How should Liverpool react to Bobby Firmino exit?

There will be many reasonably wondering whether Liverpool should make room for a forward signing this summer in light of the departure of a genuine modern great.

The signs have been rather positive, however, with regards to January addition Cody Gakpo’s performances, which have more than shown an ability to pluck the strings up top in a manner not too dissimilar to how Firmino had for the better part of a decade.

In that sense, we’d be surprised to see the club do anything but stay the current course in pursuit of midfield reinforcements.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!