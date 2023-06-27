‘That’s really how I feel’ – Ryan Gravenberch issues telling reaction to Liverpool transfer links

Ryan Gravenberch has reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with a summer switch to Liverpool.

When questioned about the Anfield rumours in particular, the former Ajax man is said to have ‘shrugged’ before waxing lyrical about his Bavarian dream.

“I assume that I will still be playing for Bayern next season. That’s really how I feel about it,” the Dutchman told AD.nl

“I’m in a top 3 club in the world. I think that’s beautiful and special.

“I’m not giving up easily. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern.”

Interestingly, the 21-year-old did pay tribute to the difficulties he experienced adapting to reduced playing time in Germany in comparison to his days in the Eredivisie: “I found that especially difficult before the winter break. Now I handle it better.”

Players refusing to openly admit that they want a move in a bid to keep both relevant parties sweet is far from being a novel tactic.

That said, it’s likewise entirely possible that Gravenberch is entirely happy with the prospect of remaining at Bayern Munich and testing his fortunes under new coach Thomas Tuchel. It’s a reality Liverpool must at least test, of course, though one we should quickly wrap our heads around if it indeed turns out that the possibility of increased minutes at Anfield isn’t tempting enough.

We’re hardly short of alternative targets beyond what appears to be a first-choice option in Nice’s Khephren Thuram, with the likes of Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Romeo Lavia also admired.

Still, it would be a marked shame to see Gravenberch’s talent go to waste on the Bayern bench for yet another season.

