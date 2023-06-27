(Video) Ibou Konate arrives in Saudi Arabia amidst Bobby Firmino links

The Saudi Pro League is creating headlines around the world this summer and with Bobby Firmino seemingly set to head to the middle east, Ibou Konate has now been spotted in the nation.

Our No.5 was captured in a video that was uploaded to Twitter and showed him as he embarked on the sacred rituals of Hajj, participating in the religious pilgrimage.

The footage showcased the Frenchman’s dedication and commitment to his faith and this glimpse into his personal journey allows fans to witness a different side of the talented centre-back.

The 24-year-old’s participation in Hajj reflects his devotion and serves as a reminder of the diverse experiences and inspirations that shape the lives of our players, beyond their activities on the pitch.

You can watch the video of Konate via @Hajj_nusuk on Twitter:

The arrival of the international French player Ibrahima Konaté to perform the rituals of Hajj through #Nusuk_Hajj.@IbrahimaKonate_ pic.twitter.com/YPCt4Imu4a — Nusuk Hajj – نُسُـك حج (@Hajj_nusuk) June 26, 2023

