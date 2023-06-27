How Liverpool will bypass Man City ‘buy-back clause’ for £50m midfielder – report

After securing Alexis Mac Allister so soon into the beginning of the summer transfer window, Liverpool fans are now patiently awaiting the next man who could walk in the door and the prospect of getting one over on Manchester City in the process – is something that would make it even sweeter.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce responded to a question that stated: ‘How would Manchester City’s £40million buy-back clause in 2024 work if Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer?’.

The former Liverpool ECHO journalist replied: ‘The clause only applies while Lavia is a Southampton player’.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported ‘that Southampton want an important fee close to £50m’ for the midfielder and so it’s not going to be a cheap deal if we are to secure a signing this summer.

While this would represent a significant investment, our desire to strengthen their midfield options signal our ambition to compete at the highest level once again in the next campaign.

The 19-year-old has been highly regarded for his performances at St. Mary’s and the Reds seem to view him as someone who could be a valuable addition to our squad.

The potential acquisition of the Belgian not only strengthens our midfield options but could also serve as a statement of intent, showcasing our ability to secure talented players despite the financial demands and competition from teams like Arsenal.

As the summer transfer window progresses, our fans eagerly await further developments on the potential signing of another new man who will grace Anfield next season.

The prospect of landing the midfielder while circumventing Pep Guardiola’s buy-back clause adds an extra layer of excitement to the situation.

With negotiations seemingly ongoing, we will need to navigate the financial aspects of the deal to bring the Belgian international to Merseyside and bolster the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

