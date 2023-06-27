‘Official, confirmed’ – Liverpool miss out on midfield target as Romano confirms ‘contract sealed and completed’

Liverpool supporters have become used to hearing us being linked with many midfielders and one man that was touted with a move to the Reds, has now seen his future take a definitive and different turn.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Official, confirmed. Adrien Rabiot stays at Juventus as he signed new short term deal valid until June 2024. Contract sealed and completed’.

This news rubber stamps that we will need to shift our focus to other transfer targets to bolster our midfield options for the upcoming season.

It has been some time since Adrien Rabiot’s name had been circulating in connection with a Merseyside move, with rumors suggesting that Jurgen Klopp was seemingly interested in bringing him to the club.

However, with the 28-year-old committing his future to Juventus, it seems that we will have to explore alternative options.

Whilst the French international possesses undeniable talent and experience, his age may have always been a deterrent for those in charge of our recruitment.

We do tend to prioritise younger players with a high potential for development, aligning with our long-term vision and style of play – with Thiago Alcantara possibly being the only exception to this rule.

Therefore, the fact that the former PSG man always seemed slightly older than the typical Liverpool signing, means this failure to land his signature might not come as a significant surprise to our fans.

