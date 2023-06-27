Pearce provides update on how many more players Liverpool will sign this summer

Liverpool fans were expecting that this summer would see us totally rebuild and revitalise our squad but after only completing one deal since the season ended nearly a month ago, there have been fears over how many more players will actually arrive.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce responded to a question that stated: ‘How realistic is it that Liverpool sign two more midfielders and a centre-back during this window?’.

The former Liverpool ECHO journalist replied: ‘I’d say it’s realistic (not guaranteed) that Liverpool will sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer. They need to address areas of weakness in the squad. Anything less would be disappointing.

‘Jurgen Klopp said that ideally all business would be done by the start of pre-season training on July 8 (the international group report back to Kirkby on July 11). He also added the caveat that things might drag on. It’s worth remembering that the Under-21 Euros don’t finish until July 8, with those players set to have three weeks off after their involvement ends’.

This acknowledgement that three more reinforcements are indeed realistic, though not guaranteed, will act as somewhat of a relief to some of our supporters.

The squad’s weaknesses (or limitations after players leaving the club) must be addressed, and anything less would undoubtedly be disappointing for many within the fanbase who are longing for fresh faces.

Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his preference for completing all transfer business before the start of pre-season training but he will be aware that negotiations might extend beyond that point – for example with any players involved in the Under-21 Euros.

We can all at least take some solace in the fact that there remains ample time to bolster the squad and address the areas of concern, whether that be midfield or in defence.

While the transfer process may be complex and prolonged, the club’s ambitions to strengthen the team are evident.

As the summer progresses, fans will eagerly await further developments and remain hopeful that the desired signings will materialise, all in the hope that we can see a revamped and competitive squad for the upcoming season.

