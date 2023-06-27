Thiago Alcantara commits future to Liverpool – Pearce

As the new season approaches, our supporters are hoping to see new faces arrive at the club but attention is now turning to Thiago Alcantara – as he may be considering an exit from Liverpool.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce responded to a question that stated: ‘Do you think the club would be interested in letting Thiago leave if an appropriate offer arrives? With the midfield rebuild and his injury record, it must be tempting to cash in if Saudi Arabian clubs come in. He would be a good impact sub if fit, but I don’t think he will fit in with the way this team is evolving’.

The former Liverpool ECHO journalist replied: ‘Liverpool’s position is that they are planning for next season with Thiago on board. The expectation is that he will leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. By then he will be 33. Whether a big money offer from Saudi Arabia or anywhere else in the coming weeks changes that stance, only time will tell.

‘As things stand, there’s no indication Thiago is eyeing a new challenge. He underwent hip surgery in May to help ensure he would be fit for pre-season. His quality is undeniable but a record of just 71 starts for Liverpool in all competitions across three seasons underlines the fitness issues that have hampered him’.

It seems then that we can breathe a sigh of relief as our No.6’s desire to stay at the club this summer seems to have been affirmed, despite some speculation that was surrounding his future.

The midfielder’s recent surgery before the season’s end indicates his full commitment to the upcoming campaign, as he was willing to curtail the end of the last one – to return as quickly as possible for the new one.

While there may be uncertainty regarding a potential contract extension when his current deal expires next summer, we can relish the Spanish international’s presence in the squad for the time being.

Unless a substantial offer arises, such as one from a club in Saudi Arabia, it would be in our best interest to retain the 32-year-old’s services as his experience and midfield prowess contribute to the team’s dynamic style of play and provide invaluable depth to the squad.

Everyone attached to the club is eagerly anticipating a positive season ahead, and having the former Barcelona man in the squad bolsters our collective hopes.

There are few within the squad who can match his technical brilliance and creative flair, the midfielder has the potential to unlock defences and elevate the team’s performance to new heights – more than many of his peers in the dressing room.

