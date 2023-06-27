West Ham ‘have spoken’ with €35k-p/w transfer target linked with Liverpool – report

Liverpool supporters are hoping that a new midfielder will soon arrive at the club but there are also other areas of the squad that many think we need to strengthen, with one target for an alternative area possibly being attracted to another Premier League club.

As reported by 90min: ‘West Ham have spoken with with Serie A side Torino about defender Perr Schuurs, who impressed in his first season in Italy after a move from Ajax’.

There may then be some interest in this report as, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Reds were said to have been interested in the defender earlier this week.

It seemed that Newcastle were set to be the team that would rival us most for the signature of the 23-year-old but he may instead be heading to the Europa Conference League winners in the new campaign.

WIth Perr Schuurs reportedly earning €35,000-per-week at Torino (via Capology), it seems clear that he would want a pay rise if he was to move to the Premier League but the likelihood of more game time under David Moyes may sway his final decision.

As the summer transfer window progresses, we will continue our pursuit of new recruits to strengthen the squad.

Although missing out on the Dutchman may be disappointing for some supporters, we will no doubt be linked with other options and target players who can contribute positively to success in the forthcoming season.

