(Video) ‘Definitely’ – Rob Holding makes honest Anfield claim that will incite rival jealousy

Liverpool supporters like to claim that we are the best fans in the Premier League and probably even further afield but when opposition players, like Rob Holding, say it too – it helps the claim even more.

Speaking on NMScore, the Arsenal defender was asked to the name the ‘craziest’ stadium to play in and said: “Definitely, in the Premier League, Anfield, Liverpool.

“We were 2-0 up and suddenly there was an action. Their crowd just lifted and got aggressive, and you could see that boost their players. Their players then look a bit taller, run a bit faster.

“It is a tough, tough place to go and take all three points, and we should have to be fair.

“The Kop just sucks the ball into the net – it’s like this energy, pressure, pressure, then it breaks through. So definitely Liverpool.”

The 2-2 draw at Anfield last season kick-started our strong run of form towards the end of the campaign and it’s great to see the difference that our supporters made for this change.

The 27-year-old obviously felt the power of our stadium and any rival supporters who like to mock our atmosphere just needs to watch the video below.

You can watch the video of Holding on the Liverpool fans via @nmscore on TikTok:

