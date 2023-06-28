Liverpool set to battle with ‘three Premier League teams’ for 20-y/o defender – report

In an exciting transfer development, it seems that Liverpool are ready to compete with several Premier League clubs for the signature of a young defender who is attracting attention across Europe.

As reported by Eduardo Burgos for AS (translated): ‘Gonçalo Inácio’s future in Portugal seems to be coming to an end. As AS learned, three Premier League teams would be behind the hiring of the young defender…

‘Although Liverpool showed interest in the left-sided player in the last transfer market, Jürgen Klopp’s team would try again to close his signing this summer’.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been turning heads with his performances for Sporting in the Primeira Liga, showcasing his defensive prowess, composure on the ball, and ability to initiate attacks from the back.

His style of play would align well with our high-intensity, possession-based style, making him an appealing prospect for Jurgen Klopp.

Securing the defender’s signature would not only reinforce our defensive depth but also provide a long-term solution for the future.

The Reds’ defensive unit faced significant challenges last season, with injuries and a lack of form disrupting the team’s rhythm.

Adding a promising talent like the Portuguese international would provide the necessary competition and cover, ensuring the team remains strong at the back throughout the grueling campaign.

Our interest signals a proactive approach to squad building, as we already have four strong options in his position but the club’s scouting network continues to identify promising talents across Europe.

As the summer transfer window progresses, our supporters will have to keep a watchful eye on developments surrounding this potential move.

