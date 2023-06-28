Liverpool miss out on midfield signing who would have fixed two problems for Jurgen Klopp – report

Fabrizio Romano has officially confirmed on Twitter that Tottenham have reached an agreement with both Leicester City and James Maddison over a potential transfer.

Liverpool had been tentatively linked with the Foxes midfielder (TEAMtalk) whilst much of the transfer spotlight has been taken up by the likes of Khephren Thuram and Co.

Tottenham have now verbal agreement in place with Leicester to sign James Maddison, here we go! 🚨⚪️ #THFC Personal terms agreed, deal ready for £40m fee after talks advanced to final stages yesterday night. Next steps: medical tests, documents being prepared and then signed. pic.twitter.com/KAPgOzQiXO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

It’s a move that takes a potentially important piece off the board for the Merseysiders now, however, in light of their search for homegrown talent (only two non-homegrown spaces remaining in the squad).

READ MORE: Saudi Pro League could give Liverpool £70.5m problem to think about amid summer spending spree

READ MORE: ‘There were some possibilities’: Fabrizio Romano issues surprising Liverpool transfer update

Admittedly, it’s worth highlighting that, at 26 years of age, Maddison simply wouldn’t have fit the bill as an ideal Liverpool signing.

That’s not to suggest the club isn’t capable of thinking outside the box where the scale of talent on offer demands it, though there is a pressing need to recruit young, dynamic stars who can be trusted to look after the midfield department for the better part of a decade.

In that sense, following our failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham, the homegrown market may be better suited to our search for a new centre-half.

Some flexibility in our business, however, will be required if we still harbour any hope of landing three further signings this summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!