Data expert highlights pressing Liverpool transfer need Schmadtke and Co can’t ignore

Liverpool fans will be expecting to see further transfers announced by the club beyond Alexis Mac Allister this summer, and rightly so after a season that disappointed on a multitude of levels.

Judging by James Pearce’s mailbag update on The Athletic, that expectation could (‘could’ being the operative word) become a reality in the relatively near future.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won’t be the only ones playing by the rules. Those looking to obtain a gambling license need look no further than a Curacao gaming license, which is significantly easier to snap up than in most other jurisdictions.

Having the license will also allow operators to take advantage of low taxation whilst allowing the individual operator in question to engage in business with a broad range of software and payment service providers.

The how of how the Reds go about their business, however, may concern supporters given that the club only has space for two further non-homegrown talents in the squad, according to a tweet from Michael Reid, a football data editor at Opta Joe.

Seeing a lot of talk of Liverpool fans wanting to sign 2 more mids, plus a CB, plus possibly a forward and RB. But Liverpool only have 2 non-homegrown spots left available in the squad. So any more than 2 additions would have to be either U22, or homegrown, or see someone leave. pic.twitter.com/mq7wrbjkrt — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) June 27, 2023

On the Merseyisders’ end, homegrown rules simply can’t be sidestepped and compromises will need to be made to navigate what is already proving to be a challenging window.

It’s worth pointing out that the club could look to part ways with one or two members of its non-homegrown roster, though that certainly leaves them in a somewhat difficult position given the level of quality present.

READ MORE: ‘There were some possibilities’: Fabrizio Romano issues surprising Liverpool transfer update

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano: £50m midfielder speaking to Liverpool & Arsenal; talks won’t impact Thuram pursuit

Alternatively, and far more realistically, for us, we foresee Liverpool looking to bolster their squad with one homegrown talent, if the aim is indeed to bring in a further two new midfielders and a centre-back.

We know the names that have been extensively linked with us: Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill are among the crowd.

We can more or less safely assume that the Ligue 1 star is the most likely to next walk through the doors of the AXA training centre and put pen to paper on a deal with Liverpool.

But what homegrown options are of genuine interest should we look to compromise on who follows either in the midfield or defensive department?

Homegrown names Liverpool could consider

Let’s clarify what we mean by ‘homegrown’: the Premier League defines a footballer as such if they have been registered to an English or Welsh club for at least three years before they turn 21.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Jude Bellingham would have most certainly ticked that box, further justifying our well-documented interest in his services prior to his decision to trade Signal Iduna Park for the Bernabeu.

A major shame, it has to be said, though not one that was entirely unforeseen in light of a failure to qualify for Champions League football and the astronomical price-tag Borussia Dortmund were more than entitled to set.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea, who FBref insist is statically similar to his international compatriot, would be a consideration for our recruitment department at 23 years of age. Albeit, a far less popular choice than some of the other names reportedly on our shortlist.

Leicester City’s English contingent, including Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, have enjoyed links to Anfield previously, though at 25 and 26 years of age are perhaps unlikely options.

For the backline, there’s a clear sense of admiration for Colwill, though no realistic prospect of the club successfully stealing him away from Stamford Bridge.

It’s a tough balance Jorg Schamdtke and Co. will have to strike this summer, though one they can hardly escape.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!