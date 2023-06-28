Lucas provides insight into Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season training regime

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has given fans a glimpse into what pre-season training under Jurgen Klopp is like, ahead of the players gearing up for the upcoming campaign and vying to prove their fitness levels and compete for the vacant title of the fittest member of the team.

Speaking with liverpoofc.com, the Brazilian described what a pre-season under the boss is like: “Every session you can work tactically. Every session you can put in a little of the way you want to play, especially for the new players.

“Depending on what they do, they always try to put something in so that slowly they start to understand the way Jürgen wants to play.”

READ MORE: Sadio Mane’s manager provides ‘certain’ transfer update – report

Following James Milner’s departure, the players will undoubtedly push themselves to the limit, particularly during the rigorous lactate test, in order to claim his crown.

The Brazilian, who retired recently, will return to the club as one of six club legends participating in the pre-season trip to Singapore.

Alongside meeting supporters and taking part in events, the former midfielder will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how our boss shapes and prepares the team for the challenges ahead.

Pre-season fixtures have been scheduled against tough opponents, including Karlsruher SC, Greuther Furth, Leicester, and Bayern Munich.

These games will serve as crucial preparation before the Premier League season kicks off with a challenging away match against Chelsea on the 13th of August.

The players will commence their pre-season training on the 8th of July, and this insight from the 36-year-old provides a valuable perspective on how the German focuses on tactical development and integrating new players into the team’s playing style.

Our manager’s meticulous approach to coaching and player development bodes well for the team’s prospects in the upcoming season.

As the squad embarks on their pre-season journey, our supporters will eagerly anticipate a fresh start and hope that the players are fully prepared to tackle the upcoming season’s challenges.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!