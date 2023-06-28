Sadio Mane’s manager provides ‘certain’ transfer update – report

Sadio Mane has not enjoyed the best maiden campaign in Germany and after being voted the biggest disappointment in the league, rumours are circulating about his exit from the club.

Asked for an update on our former No.10’s future, Aliou Cisse spoke with 2STV Senegal (via The Mirror) and said: “I haven’t heard about approaches from Saudi – what’s certain is that he stays at Bayern. He signed for three years.

“He spent one year and still has two. So yes, for now he stays at Bayern.”

There had been some whispers suggesting a return to the Premier League, and possibly even Liverpool, was on the cards but it now seems that this is not the case.

It appears now that the Senegalese winger’s commitment to Bayern Munich remains intact, and he will continue to ply his trade in Germany for the foreseeable future.

For our supporters who may have entertained thoughts of a club legend’s return to Anfield, this news may come as a disappointment.

However, this move did always seem unlikely and so we can all at least hope for a better second campaign in the Bundesliga for the 31-year-old.

As the transfer window progresses, the focus for us will shift towards identifying other potential targets who can bolster the squad and contribute to our ambitions for the upcoming season.

It’s always been more likely that our midfield and defence would be the priority and that will likely remain the case.

