Declan Rice could cost Liverpool £34m midfield signing as Romano drops crushing transfer update

There are many names that have been linked with a Liverpool move this summer but one of our most tangible targets looks to have had his head swayed, thanks to an update in the Declan Rice negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano’s tweet stating that: ‘Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal.

‘He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m’, has sent surprised some of our fans.

The news of Manchester City’s interest in Gabri Veiga is a blow to our hopes of securing the Spanish talent.

Previously, we had been linked with the midfielder, with James Pearce confirming the club’s interest but with Man City now in the picture, the competition for his signature has intensified.

The timing of Pep Guardiola’s pursuit is intriguing, especially after our reported talks with Dominik Szoboszlai and suggests that we may have already shifted attention to other targets – leaving the Celta Vigo man potentially within the grasp of our rivals.

Some fans had hoped that Rafa Benitez’s appointment as the new manager of the La Liga side, with his close ties to Anfield, would work in our favour but he could in fact be creating a hindrance – if a deal with Etihad club comes through.

The competition for this signature highlights the need for us to act swiftly and decisively in bolstering the squad, with the coming weeks likely to be crucial in determining our transfer success this summer.

