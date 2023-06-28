Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool agree fifth midfielder exit this summer as travel plans confirmed

Fabio Carvalho is now set to take a brief hiatus from Liverpool Football Club after the Reds agreed a loan deal with German outfit RB Leipzig for the upcoming campaign.

Fabrizio Romano reports on Twitter that the midfielder – the fifth to leave the club after Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo – won’t come attached with buy option clause in the deal taking him to the Bundesliga.

Fabio Carvalho, set to travel to Germany in order to complete loan move to RB Leipzig as expected. Here we go now confirmed. 🚨⚪️🔴 #LFC Full agreement reached last week as Carvalho joins Leipzig on loan deal until June 2024 — there’s NO buy option clause into the contract. pic.twitter.com/rM55HXXYmu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

After weeks of speculation around his long-term future at L4, it’s reassuring to see that the side hasn’t given up on the former Fulham starlet completely.

There remains an unanswered question, of course, as to where the Englishman fits in a Liverpool squad in the long-run.

Does Jurgen Klopp and his fellow coaching staff perceive Carvalho to be a talent fit to grace the midfield for the years to come? Is he seen as an effective option to switch between the middle of the park and forward line as and when tactics require?

These are questions they’ll no doubt be hoping to see his loan spell in Germany answer effectively. If not, time spent abroad should hopefully at least preserve his value in case we look to make a profit on our investment.

