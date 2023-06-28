Saudi Pro League could give Liverpool £70.5m problem to think about amid summer spending spree

Liverpool could face some probing in the near future when it comes to the status of the talismanic No.11, Mo Salah.

This comes courtesy of Rudy Galetti on Twitter, with it being noted that both Al Nassr and Al Hilal have taken a shining to the Egyptian forward, valued at £56.4m according to Football Transfers (though the higher range of this valuation does extend to £70.5m).

🚨🔥 #AlNassr and #AlHilal are the 🇸🇦 clubs that – to date – shown the greatest interest in Mohamed #Salah. 📝 The 🇪🇬 player has a contract with #Liverpool until 2025: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/gULpgNcHV0 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 27, 2023

This may come as some concern to decision-makers in Merseyside in light of the Saudi Pro League’s spending power and sudden desire to recruit some of the best talents in world football.

READ MORE: ‘There were some possibilities’: Fabrizio Romano issues surprising Liverpool transfer update

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano: £50m midfielder speaking to Liverpool & Arsenal; talks won’t impact Thuram pursuit

As Galetti has also pointed out, however, the former Roma hitman does have two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool, which will keep him at Anfield until he turns 33.

Perhaps, there is an argument to be made for extending that contract by at least another year in order to keep the player’s value up in case we should wish to part ways on amicable terms in two years’ time.

Ultimately, we won’t want to be in a situation where we’re forced to offer an even more lucrative contract to keep Salah at the club, though we’ll still want to make sure we strike the right balance of making the most of his remaining peak years in the sport before inviting in his eventual replacement.

As far as we’re concerned, though, we simply can’t see the club parting ways with the winger this summer – not even for a bid in excess of £70.5m.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!