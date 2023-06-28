Tottenham ready Luis Diaz revenge mission as ‘direct talks’ opened with reported Liverpool target – report

Liverpool fans have been left disappointed as reports emerge that Tottenham Hotspur have opened direct talks with a reported transfer target, the news was shared by Fabrizio Romano and seems to indicate that our pursuit of the player may come to an end.

According to the Italian journist’s tweet: ‘Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven. Dutch center back is among top targets. Verbal proposal set to be submitted as van de Ven is keen on the move’.

Liverpool had previously been linked with Micky van de Ven, with fans hopeful that he would bolster the team’s defensive options but this potential transfer could act as revenge from Spurs after we secured the signature of Luis Diaz from under their noses.

This development poses a challenge for our transfer plans, particularly considering the limited number of non-homegrown spots available in the squad.

With only two places remaining, we should now expect a focus on reinforcing the midfield – meaning that any additional defensive signings will likely need to be homegrown players which only adds another layer of complexity to our transfer strategy.

We will now have to await news on alternative defensive targets and the club’s scouting department will need to identify another quick and promising defender to provide cover and competition in the squad.

Although we already boast considerable depth in the hear of our defence, the pursuit of young talent for the future remains a necessity – although admittedly less so than the midfield.

We may have missed out on the Dutchman but there’s still reason to remain hopeful that the club’s ambitions for success will be fulfilled this summer.

