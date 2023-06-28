(Video) Young Red shows off new Cody Gakpo song ahead of new season

Now that Bobby Firmino has left Liverpool, there’s space for a new song to be echoing around the Kop next season and one young fan has created a potential one for Cody Gakpo.

To the tune of ‘Belter‘ by Gerry Cinnamon, Aaron Gerrard shared a video on TikTok and it’s certainly a catchy one that could take off.

The Dutchman won a lot of fans for his performances after arriving from PSV in January and this experience at the club already should stand him in good stead for the new season.

Whether it’s this song or something else, it’ll be great to let the 24-year-old know how much we love him.

You can watch the video of the Gakpo song via @aarongerrardmusic on TikTok, or follow him on Twitter @AGerrardMusic.

