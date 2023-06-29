(Video) Harvey Elliott’s England U21s goal after outrageous solo run from the halfway line

Harvey Elliott was on hand to produce a moment of magic during England U21s encounter with their German counterparts in the European U21 Championship.

The Liverpool midfielder turned on the turbo as he sped away from the halfway line before rippling the back of the next with a well-taken effort just after breaching the 18-yard box.

An effort that helps maintain the nation’s perfect start to the tournament with three wins secured from as many games in Group C.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @UEFAUnder21: