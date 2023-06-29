‘I’d rather be somewhere…’ – Recently departed Liverpool star admits he rejected new contract offer at Anfield

Amidst the high profile departures of Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita this summer, Leighton Clarkson is another player that has left Liverpool to begin a new challenge elsewhere.

The 21-year-old, who made three senior appearances for the Reds, spent last season on loan at Scottish outfit Aberdeen and despite revealing he was offered a new contract at Liverpool he’s instead decided to head north of the border and join the Pittodrie-based outfit on a permanent deal.

Clarkson helped the Dons secure Europa League football after impressing last term – registering six goals and nine assists in 38 appearances – and he’s admitted that now is the right time to bid farewell to Merseyside.

“I had a contract I could have signed (at Liverpool) but I just felt like it was time to move on and go somewhere else and start putting my name out there, rather than going on loan every time,” he told The Athletic (via The Boot Room).

“I’d rather be somewhere where I’m playing week in, week out.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and reports are suggesting that the German tactician is looking to bolster his options further Clarkson has accepted that he would’ve struggled to break into the first team again this season.

We don’t blame him for making the difficult decision to leave the club in order to play regular football and ply his trade in the Europa League.

The Reds have numerous youngsters in midfield who will be looking to impress in preseason but with Clarkson’s departure now confirmed we wish him all the best for the future.

