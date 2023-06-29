(Video) The view fans will have from the very top of the new Anfield Road End

Liverpool’s redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand is coming along nicely and is currently on course to be completed in time for the new season.

The Reds requested for the first game of the campaign to be away from home – a wish that the Premier League granted; albeit with a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.

But for those fans that will be lucky enough to be inside L4 when we host Bournemouth on match day two they’ve been given a glimpse of the view they’ll have if they’re housed at the very top of our newly refurbished stand.

Only the bottom half of the the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, The Kop and the Main Stand can be seen from the back row of the new Anfield Road End which stresses how huge the new stand really is.

3D images of how the ground will look once construction is completed have already been released with the capacity of our famous old stadium set to increase from 54,000 to over 61,000.

Check the video below via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter:

The view from the top of the new Anfield Road End 👀 pic.twitter.com/vU3ufs5rUE — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 29, 2023

