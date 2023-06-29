(Video) Liverpool star’s departure all but confirmed after completing medical for new club

A number of players have already left Liverpool this summer and it now appears to be only a matter of time before another departure is confirmed – albeit a temporary one.

Fabio Carvalho is on the verge of signing for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan for the upcoming campaign and he’s been spotted in Germany after reportedly completing his medical.

Sky Sports Germany’s Philipp Hinze uploaded a video on his Twitter page which appeared to show the 20-year-old getting into the back of a vehicle following the completion of the relevant medical checks.

No official confirmation has been made by either club but it’s now a matter of when rather than if.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it is a ‘done deal’ but that there is no option for Leipzig to buy the ex-Fulham star at the end of the loan deal.

He found game time under Jurgen Klopp hard to come by last term and he’ll therefore be eager to show what he’s made of in the Bundesliga and return back to Merseyside a better player.

Check the video of our No. 28 in Germany below via @philliphinze24 on Twitter: