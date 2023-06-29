‘Talks progressing’ and ‘no issues on personal terms’ as Liverpool look to complete second signing of the summer – Galetti

Liverpool and Nice are ‘working to reach an agreement’ for Khephren Thuram this summer and there are ‘no issues on personal terms’, that’s according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Frenchman, who is currently representing his nation at the U21 European Championships, has been strongly linked with a move to L4 after impressing in Ligue 1 last term and any potential transfer is expected to cost in the region of €40/45m.

Thuram is a powerful presence in the middle of the park and he would bring a lot of dynamism to our midfield.

Since losing Gini Wijnaldum to PSG two years ago many Reds supporters believe we’re yet to fully replace the Dutchman and the energy he provided.

The 22-year-old has showed glimpses of his impressive potential recently while representing the young French side with his powerful runs up the pitch and deft skills to bypass his opponents.

We may have to wait until his involvement in the Euros is over before we find out whether he’ll be plying his trade at Anfield next season.

Meanwhile, reports emerged yesterday suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s side are also ‘exploring a move’ for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai with the German tactician wanting to bolster his midfield options even further following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister at the start of the month.

We’ll just have to wait and see who our second signing of the summer is but more reinforcements are certainly needed if we’re to compete on all four fronts next term.

🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing. 💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around €40/45m. ✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC pic.twitter.com/dgv0zHxhcj — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 29, 2023

